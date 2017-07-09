Scranton Cleaning Contract Bids Solicited

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- We have an update to a Newswatch 16 investigation involving Scranton and its cleaning contract for the police department and city hall.

We first told you in May about the cleaning contract awarded to a company that appeared to have failed to follow the city's own rules.

After our investigation, the city has now advertised for bids for a two-year contract, starting next month through the middle of 2019.

The most recent cleaning contract ended last week and cost the city more than $12,000 for six months--several thousand dollars more than the previous contract.