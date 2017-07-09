Nearly $60K Worth of Equipment Stolen from Business in Northumberland County

Posted 5:29 pm, July 9, 2017, by

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — State police are looking for the thieves who made off with nearly $57,000 worth of equipment from a business in Northumberland County.

Troopers say someone stole three John Deere zero-degree mowers and two utility terrain vehicles, or UTVs, this weekend.

Investigators said they were taken some time between Friday night and Saturday morning from Valley Ag and Turf along Byers Road near Watsontown.

Anyone with info should contact state police in Northumberland County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s