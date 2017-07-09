× Nearly $60K Worth of Equipment Stolen from Business in Northumberland County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — State police are looking for the thieves who made off with nearly $57,000 worth of equipment from a business in Northumberland County.

Troopers say someone stole three John Deere zero-degree mowers and two utility terrain vehicles, or UTVs, this weekend.

Investigators said they were taken some time between Friday night and Saturday morning from Valley Ag and Turf along Byers Road near Watsontown.

Anyone with info should contact state police in Northumberland County.