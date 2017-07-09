Life-size Statue of President JFK in Pittston

Posted 6:45 pm, July 9, 2017, by

PITTSTON -- A statue honoring President John F. Kennedy now stands in part of Luzerne County.

The six-foot bronze statue stands on Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston.

President Kennedy traveled through Pittston back in 1960 while on the campaign trail

The Knights of Columbus, its women's auxiliary, as well as the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick worked with the city to pay for the statue of the slain president. Funds were raised solely by donations from members of the community

"Kennedy, as far as I am concerned, is the president. There are presidents, but he is the president, and I think as kids go through schooling, they'll understand why we did it and what he is all about," said P.J. Melvin, organizer.

Organizers are still looking for donations for the statue's upkeep and landscaping surrounding the statue.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment