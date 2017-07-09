Life-size Statue of President JFK in Pittston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- A statue honoring President John F. Kennedy now stands in part of Luzerne County.

The six-foot bronze statue stands on Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston.

President Kennedy traveled through Pittston back in 1960 while on the campaign trail

The Knights of Columbus, its women's auxiliary, as well as the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick worked with the city to pay for the statue of the slain president. Funds were raised solely by donations from members of the community

"Kennedy, as far as I am concerned, is the president. There are presidents, but he is the president, and I think as kids go through schooling, they'll understand why we did it and what he is all about," said P.J. Melvin, organizer.

Organizers are still looking for donations for the statue's upkeep and landscaping surrounding the statue.