One Dead After Shooting Outside Bar in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting outside a bar in Plymouth.

State police say Anthony James Wisneski, 34, of Nanticoke, was shot outside Risnick’s Bar on East Main Street in Plymouth just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials in Luzerne County say Wisneski was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Dale Smith tells Newswatch 16 the victim was his cousin.

“He was hanging out, having a good time. He was there with two of my other cousins. I don’t know why this transpired or what could have caused somebody to take somebody else’s life,” Smith said.

Smith said Wisneski enjoyed visiting the bars in Plymouth, where many of his relatives still live.

“He would give his shirt off his back to help anyone he could,” Smith said.

Troopers said Anthony Lamar Jackson, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, got into an argument with another customer in the bar. Jackson, the customer, bar security, and Wisneski all went outside. That’s when troopers said Jackson shot Wisneski several times and took off in a car.

“From what I heard, he was trying to shake the guy’s hand, bury things, just leave it alone,” said Smith.

Police found Jackson at a home in Leola, in Lancaster County, just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers plan to charge him with criminal homicide and persons not to possess firearms.

Nicole Suprum lives nearby and says this isn’t the first time there has been trouble outside the bars downtown. Now, she thinks twice about taking her kids out alone.

“We should be able to enjoy life, walk around, be able to play outside and not worry about people driving by, and worrying about guns and stabbing and everything,” Suprum said.