Deadly Shooting Outside Bar in Pittston

PITTSTON — A man is dead after a shooting outside a bar in Pittston.

Neighbors were already worried about the rowdiness outside the bar, but now their concerns are only growing.

Police say a handshake refusal led to the deadly shooting outside of Saints and Sinners Irish Pub on Center Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on scene, the alleged shooter still held the gun in his right hand. According to police, when officers ordered him to drop the weapon, he said, “Here is the gun. I shot him.”

Officers arrested Stephen Spencer, 30, and charged him with criminal homicide, simple assault, and terroristic threats.

Neighbors have complained about loud noises coming from the bar, but they were shocked to learn someone was killed.

“A shooting you never suspect it. There’s fights and stuff but not a shooting,” said Joyce Cook of Pittston.

Police say the violence started inside the bar after a witness refused to shake Spencer’s hand. According to court papers, that unidentified witness says they left the bar and started to walk home. They saw Spencer reach into his pants, grab a gun, and fire.

The victim was rushed to Geisinger Wyoming Valley where he died. His name has not been released.

“We don’t have a lot of shootings like we do in other towns, but it does happen everywhere, too many guns on the street,” said Jerry Lynch of Pittston.

Michael Mahler lives across the street from the bar and tells Newswatch 16 after the deadly shooting, he’s worried about his children’s safety.

“I don’t think it belongs here. It’s a residential neighborhood, and it’s one thing to go out and have a couple beers, but with shooting and what not, I want it out of here,” Mahler said.

Spencer is locked up in the Luzerne County jail. A hearing has been scheduled for July 19.