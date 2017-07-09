Benefit in Tunkhannock for Families of Weis Shooting Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK -- A community came together to provide a sense of support for the families of victims from last month's deadly shooting at a grocery store in Wyoming County.

A bike run and road rally was held Sunday afternoon at Blogg Pub and Grill in Tunkhannock.

Over 100 people registered their rides, which they proudly paraded through the victims' hometowns.

An employee shot and killed three co-workers and himself during the overnight shift at the Weis near Tunkhannock on June 8.

A pool tournament followed the ride.

Money was also raised through raffles and 50/50s, and the business said 50 percent of all drink purchases will also go to benefit the victims' families.