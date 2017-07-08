Young Woman Battling Cancer Gives Back

Posted 6:45 pm, July 8, 2017

SCRANTON -- Some people in Lackawanna County made a big splash Saturday, all to help a young cancer patient.

Brittney Beadle was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer when she was 18.

Two years later, Brittney wanted to give back to everyone who helped her, so she held a "Splash 4 Life" event at Montage Mountain Waterpark in Scranton.

Tickets to the park are normally $25, but they were just $10 on Saturday.

All of the donations from the Splash 4 Life will go to stage 4 breast cancer research.

