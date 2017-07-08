Tractor Auction Draws Hundreds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN TOWNSHIP -- Potential buyers crowded around auctioneers in front of tractor parts at Marshall Machinery near Honesdale.

Tractors ranged in all shapes and sizes. Some dating back to the early 1900s.

“Just to see all the equipment and stuff. Auctions are getting fewer and fewer, and a lot of people like to fix them up for antiques and shows,” said Walter Wittie of East Smithfield Township.

More than 200 tractors and 700 parts were spread out all over the lot. Organizers say this is one of largest auctions of its kind in our area.

People came from as far as New York and West Virginia to find just the right parts.

“I’ve been driving to Marshall Machinery for a couple years now. If I am going to spend my money, I am going to spend where I get treated right,” said Michael Jusko from New York.

John Marshall collected tractors over the years before his death late in 2016. Marshall's wife Marjorie says he began collecting tractors great and small almost 60 years ago. Now his legacy lives on through his machinery.

“It’s very important for keeping agriculture alive. People coming out for something that they need or putting it their collections at home and museums,” said Majorie Marshall.

Walter Wittie tells Newswatch 16 he enjoyed seeing how much the stakes were raised for these antique tractors.

“These old parts, people are buying up the tractors and junk, so it’s harder to find the parts for them, so this is a place to come. An auction depends on how bad somebody wants it. If two people want it, you are going to have to pay for it,” said Wittie.

Organizers say the some of the money raised at the auction goes towards a scholarship that will benefit future farmers.