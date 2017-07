Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A woman charged for her role in a heroin overdose death has died while behind bars.

The Luzerne County district attorney says Joan Rosengrant was found dead in her cell at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility Friday morning.

Rosengrant was a defendant in a landmark case in Luzerne County. She was one of the first people to be charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

There is no word yet how Rosengrant died.