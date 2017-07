Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUGHESTOWN -- Police in Luzerne County are looking for the riders who witnessed a deadly ATV crash.

According to officers, a man from Puerto Rico struck a gate on a strip mine property along Parsonage Street in Hughestown around 6 p.m. Friday. He died at the hospital.

Police are asking the other ATV riders who fled the scene to contact the Hughestown Police Department at 570-654-2082.