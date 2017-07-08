Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Scranton

Posted 9:36 pm, July 8, 2017, by

SCRANTON — A man was hit by a car while crossing the street in Scranton’s west side.

It happened at the intersection of North Main Avenue and Jackson Street shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say the man in his 60s suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car told investigators she was blinded by the sun at the time of the crash.

Police closed the intersection while they investigated.

There is no word on a name or condition of the man who was hit.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s