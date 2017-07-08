× Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Scranton

SCRANTON — A man was hit by a car while crossing the street in Scranton’s west side.

It happened at the intersection of North Main Avenue and Jackson Street shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say the man in his 60s suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car told investigators she was blinded by the sun at the time of the crash.

Police closed the intersection while they investigated.

There is no word on a name or condition of the man who was hit.