Man Charged with Raping 7-Year-Old Boy

Posted 6:12 pm, July 8, 2017, by

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A man from York is locked up in Pike County, accused of raping a 7-year-old boy.

State police say Michael Paul Kin, 29, of York, sexually assaulted the child in May.

He is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault, intimidation, and retaliation or obstruction in child abuse cases.

Kin is locked up in the Pike County jail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s