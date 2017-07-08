Man Charged with Raping 7-Year-Old Boy
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A man from York is locked up in Pike County, accused of raping a 7-year-old boy.
State police say Michael Paul Kin, 29, of York, sexually assaulted the child in May.
He is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault, intimidation, and retaliation or obstruction in child abuse cases.
Kin is locked up in the Pike County jail.
