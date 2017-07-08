× Man Charged with Raping 7-Year-Old Boy

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A man from York is locked up in Pike County, accused of raping a 7-year-old boy.

State police say Michael Paul Kin, 29, of York, sexually assaulted the child in May.

He is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault, intimidation, and retaliation or obstruction in child abuse cases.

Kin is locked up in the Pike County jail.