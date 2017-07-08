Grilled Branzino and Cocktails by The New Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The New Cafe located at Greystone Gardens has an eclectic menu with a Mediterranean core. When we visited, Chef Bolus prepared Grilled Branzino, and owner Dominic Saadi created an elegant Espresso Martini and a freshly mulled Mojito.

Chermoula -Moroccan herb sauce pairs well with grilled fish.

2 cloves garlic

1 pint parsley with stems

1 cup fennel fronds

1 tsp. coriander

1 tsp. black lime

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 pint extra virgin olive oil