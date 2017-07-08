Grilled Branzino and Cocktails by The New Cafe

Posted 9:30 am, July 8, 2017, by

The New Cafe located at Greystone Gardens has an eclectic menu with a Mediterranean core.  When we visited, Chef Bolus prepared Grilled Branzino, and owner Dominic Saadi created an elegant Espresso Martini and a freshly mulled Mojito.
Chermoula -Moroccan herb sauce pairs well with grilled fish.
2 cloves garlic
1 pint parsley with stems
1 cup fennel fronds
1 tsp. coriander
1 tsp. black lime
1 tsp. lemon juice
1 pint extra virgin olive oil

