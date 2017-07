Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUREL RUN -- The sound of revving engines could be heard throughout Laurel Run as the 111th Giant's Despair Hillclimb got underway in Luzerne County on Saturday.

A wide range of cars--some vintage, some modern--turn out each year for a chance to go as fast as they can up a one-mile hill on East Northampton Street in Laurel Run.

More than 100 drivers will have several chances to ride the course over the weekend.

The event benefits the Laurel Run Fire Department.