DALLAS -- A long-running auction benefits a library in Luzerne County's Back Mountain.

The Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction is underway in Dallas.

The auction, which is in its 71st year, is a major fundraiser for the library.

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer and Renie Workman served as guest auctioneers again this year.

The auction wraps up on Sunday.