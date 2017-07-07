× Teen Loses Wallet, Act of Kindness Teaches Him Life Lesson

SPANISH FORK, Utah – When a 13-year-old boy lost his wallet at a nickel arcarde in Utah, he expected the worst and tried to move on.

His parents, however, decided to make a Facebook post asking for help finding the wallet and called the situation “an expensive life lesson.”

They said they didn’t expect a random act of kindness to flip that life lesson on its head.

The parents’ original Facebook post said the wallet had around $80, which their son saved moving lawns this summer.

It also had his fishing license.

According to the post, the boy had been saving all summer to go deep-sea fishing with his uncle.

Soon after the loss, the teen’s luck changed and he hit the jackpot.

The nickelcade contacted the family about an anonymous note with $120.

The note read:

Friend, Buy a new wallet, fishing licensing and have fun. I read what happened on Facebook, and had the same thing happen when I was younger. Good luck. PS. If your wallet was returned, pay it forward with this.

The boy’s mother posted the update on Facebook.

“I’m speechless and have tears streaming down my face… we live In an amazing community… this is truly a lesson we will never forget…we will pay it forward. Thank you, thank you whomever you are!!”