Section of Route 33 Reopened After Tractor Trailer Crash in Monroe County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A section of Route 33 in the Poconos has reopened after a tractor trailer crash early Friday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened this morning in the northbound lanes near the Monroe County Correctional Facility near Snydersville.

They tell Newswatch 16 that the rig was headed southbound when it went through the guide rail and blocked the northbound lanes. No word yet on what caused that crash.