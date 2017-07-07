Section of Route 33 Reopened After Tractor Trailer Crash in Monroe County

Posted 1:44 pm, July 7, 2017, by

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A section of Route 33 in the Poconos has reopened after a tractor trailer crash early Friday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened this morning in the northbound lanes near the Monroe County Correctional Facility near Snydersville.

They tell Newswatch 16 that the rig was headed southbound when it went through the guide rail and blocked the northbound lanes. No word yet on what caused that crash.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s