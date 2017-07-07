× Portion of Lake Scranton Trail to Reopen After Spring Tornado

SCRANTON — Good news for trail walkers in the Electric City — the walking path at Lake Scranton is set to reopen.

Nearly five months after a tornado caused extensive damage along a popular walking trail in Scranton, a reopening date has been set.

Pennsylvania American Water says part of the walking trail around Lake Scranton will reopen next Wednesday morning. There was significant damage to trees along much of the trail after the storm in February.

Part of the trail near the fishing pier will remain closed for more extensive clean-up.