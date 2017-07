Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PITTSTON -- Say hello to your new top cop, West Pittston!

Michael Turner was sworn in to his new post Friday afternoon as the police chief of the West Pittston Police Department.

Turner has been with the department since 2002.

He will now oversee one other full time officer and eight part time officers. Turner tells Newswatch 16 that one of his first goals as Chief is to beef up manpower at his department in Luzerne County.