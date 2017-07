× Monroe County Courthouse Reopened After Bomb Threat

STROUDSBURG — The Monroe County Courthouse has reopened after a bomb threat Friday morning caused an evacuation.

According to crews on scene, the Monroe County 911 Center received a call around 9:30 a.m. threatening the courthouse. That call prompted an evacuation of the building, a bomb squad was on scene to do a sweep.

The courthouse was reopened around 1 p.m. Friday.