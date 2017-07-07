Mobile Food Bank Makes First Stop in Mahanoy City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHANOY CITY -- People lined outside the family dollar parking lot in Mahanoy City for fresh vegetables and fruits in Schuylkill County.

A large truck and volunteers from the Greater Berks Food Bank, based out of Reading, brought food and non-perishables for families in need.

“Fruits and vegetables are pretty expensive in the stores so this comes in handy and the meat is expensive so this comes in handy for those who can't afford to get it,” Vinnie Urban of Mahanoy City

Organizers selected Mahanoy City based on the high poverty rate. For customers they were happy to have a healthy and affordable option at the mobile market.

The Greater Berks Food Bank began in 2016 and since then has distributed over 9,000 pounds of food to families. The Mahanoy City spot is the organization's sixth location and second in Schuylkill County.

“We set up like you see here we put the tables out and the items up and the people from the area come out and we give them nice nutritious items,” Deb Mest of Agency and Volunteers Manager.

Steven Miersky is on disability and tells Newswatch 16 he doesn't have transportation to get to far away food markets.

“We never had anything good like this I don't remember all these years having something like this and I think it's a good thing for the community and if they bring more stuff it would be better for the community,” Steven Miersky of Mahanoy City.