Shots Fired at Police, ‘Booby Traps’ Found Inside Burning Home in Berwick

Posted 1:02 pm, July 7, 2017, by

BERWICK -- Shots fired at police and a house burned in Berwick Friday morning.

A tense scene in Berwick and the police chief tells Newswatch 16 it all started with a call to police about a man making threats to harm his family and himself.

Here's what Berwick police tell us.

They were initially called to Lasalle Street around 10 a.m. Friday morning because of reported threats, but once they arrived, police say the suspect started shooting at police with a rifle from the second floor.

After that, police say a fire started.

Once firefighters from all over the Berwick area arrived on the scene, they found booby traps in the home.

Now, officials are slowly going through the home to get to the bottom of this.

Police say there is a man in custody and he has not been charged yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

