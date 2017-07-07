× Homicide Suspect Tracked Down in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre have arrested the suspect in a homicide that left a man dead in a vacant home for months.

Police arrested 32-year-old Sean “Juice” Talmadge in connection with the homicide of 23-year-old Ramon Torres, whose body was found in an abandoned home along the 400 block of South Franklin Street last month.

Torres was reported as a missing person back in April.

Talmadge is now facing charges in connection with that death in Luzerne County.