Homicide Suspect Tracked Down in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 3:02 pm, July 7, 2017, by , Updated at 01:37PM, July 7, 2017

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre have arrested the suspect in a homicide that left a man dead in a vacant home for months.

Police arrested 32-year-old Sean “Juice” Talmadge in connection with the homicide of 23-year-old Ramon Torres, whose body was found in an abandoned home along the 400 block of South Franklin Street last month.

Torres was reported as a missing person back in April.

Talmadge is now facing charges in connection with that death in Luzerne County.

