Former Casino Worker Faces Money Laundering Charges in the Poconos

PARADISE TOWNSHIP — A former worker at Mount Airy Casino is facing money laundering charges.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Ashley Brosius of Stroudsburg used stolen names and pin numbers from player’s club cards to create duplicate cards. Investigators say Brosius loaded the duplicate cards with free slot play credits, then she gave them to another person to gamble with.

The scheme — which ran from November of 2014 to November of 2015 — netted about $140,000 from the casino in Monroe County.