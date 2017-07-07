Brady Lail, RailRiders Pitcher, talked about how the roster changes, but the wins do not for Scranton Wilkes-Barre. RailRiders enter the final weekend before the All Star Break with a 1.5 game lead on Lehigh Valley in the I.L. North.
Brady Lail RailRiders pitcher
-
Meet The RailRiders 2017
-
Roger Clemens Returns to PNC Field for Legends Series
-
Mike Minor Inspires as Paralympic Snowboarder
-
Live Interviews With Several Members Of The 2017 SWB RailRiders
-
RailRiders ready
-
-
SWB RailRiders Talk About Opening Day And The 2017 Roster
-
Railriders Host Family Fun Day at PNC Field
-
SWB RailRiders 2017 Media Day At PNC Field
-
SWB RailRiders vs Louisville baseball
-
SWB RailRiders Manager Al Pedrique
-
-
Ashby, Canzler Lead MMI Prep Baseball Clinic
-
Darryl Strawberry Visits PNC Field
-
Al Pedrique on problems in Venezuela