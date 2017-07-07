× Bloomsburg Jamboree

An event billed as “the state fair for gear heads” roars into Columbia County this weekend! The 30th annual Bloomsburg Jamboree is considered one of our area’s largest 4 X 4 shows. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey stopped by the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds where everything will kick off later this morning.

Nearly seventy thousand people are expected to visit the Bloomsburg Jamboree this weekend. The event features everything from the latest in racing shirts to racing tires as well as around three thousand 4 X 4s on display.

EVENT DETAILS:

Today: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tomorrow: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

ADMISSION: Tickets are $20.00 or less depending on your age and if you are purchasing them ahead of time.

For more information on the event, including a schedule of events, head to this link!