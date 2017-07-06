Tyson to Add 100 Jobs to Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASS TOWNSHIP -- The Pottsville Tyson Foods Distribution Center will be adding 114 jobs soon.

The Pottsville facility in Cass Township was built in 2007. Back then it was owned by Sara Lee.

The plant, in the High Ridge Business Park, is well know to people in nearby Minersville. Many of them are happy about the jobs being added.

"It feels pretty good that they're going to have some jobs," Georgine Moyer of Minersville said. "Lets face it, the area needs jobs."

The plant already has 100 jobs . This expansion would double the amount of people who work in the facility.

Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce President Robert Carl said all of the companies inside the High Ridge Business Park have brought about 3,000 jobs to the county over the years.

"The whole goal is to have good strong jobs in our area so that people will come here, stay here and that we continue to expand a great quality of life through a successful workforce," Carl said.

To make space for the new jobs, the company will build an extension onto its building, adding an additional 164,000 square feet to its already 182,000 square foot building. Construction on the project is expected to begin in the fall. Tyson Foods said they will spend about $60 million on the project.