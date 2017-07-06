× Two State Constables Charged with Perjury

MONROE COUNTY — Two Pennsylvania state constables are facing charges in the Poconos.

Roger Metzgar of Tobyhanna Township and Manuel Rodriguez of Delaware Water Gap were caught by police allegedly having vehicles with tinted windows and emergency lights.

Under Pennsylvania law, constables are not authorized to have either feature.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, both men made statements under oath that were proved wrong by detectives.

They were later charged with perjury.

The two men were arraigned and released Wednesday on $25,000 bail.