Tractor Trailer Driver Faces Homicide by Vehicle Charges in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP — A tractor trailer driver from Oklahoma now faces three homicide by vehicle charges in the Poconos.

The charges are in connection to a fatal crash more than two years ago, in which Franklin Wyatt’s big rig slammed into a tour bus.

Wyatt was heading south in Interstate 380 back in 2015, when his truck crossed the median near the Mount Pocono exit. The truck clipped another tractor trailer, then hit the bus head-on in the northbound lanes.

The bus driver and two tourists from Italy died in the wreck. That tour bus was en route to Niagara Falls.