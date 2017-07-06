× Police Ask for Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person in Northumberland County

SUNBURY — Police in one Northumberland County community are reaching out to the public for assistance in locating a person wanted for multiple felonies.

Police tells Newswatch 16 that Shaquan Unique Person, 21, of Sunbury currently has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, pertaining to drug delivery.

Sunbury police have had multiple run-in’s with Person as recently as Wednesday night, in which he was tased but managed to escape.

Police describe him as a thin black male, approximately 140 pounds and 5’10” tall. He is known to frequent the Sunbury and Selinsgrove area, but reportedly could be staying in nearby communities.

Sunbury police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them or dial 911.