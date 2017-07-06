× Partially Nude Woman Assaults State Trooper in Luzerne County

HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP — A state trooper was assaulted by a partially nude woman Wednesday in one part of Luzerne County.

State police tell us that Alison Shaffer, 32, of Shickshinny was laying in the dirt and being unruly when they arrived at the abandoned post office in Hunlock Creek.

Shaffer then allegedly hit one trooper in the face, kicking him, and spitting in his face. She then allegedly proceeded to try and kick out the windows of the patrol car.

Shaffer is now facing aggravated assault charges and is at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.