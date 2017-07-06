Partially Nude Woman Assaults State Trooper in Luzerne County

Posted 1:59 pm, July 6, 2017, by , Updated at 01:58PM, July 6, 2017

HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP — A state trooper was assaulted by a partially nude woman Wednesday in one part of Luzerne County.

State police tell us that Alison Shaffer, 32, of Shickshinny was laying in the dirt and being unruly when they arrived at the abandoned post office in Hunlock Creek.

Shaffer then allegedly hit one trooper in the face, kicking him, and spitting in his face. She then allegedly proceeded to try and kick out the windows of the patrol car.

Shaffer is now facing aggravated assault charges and is at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s