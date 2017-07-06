× Two Left Homeless, Pet Cat Dead After Fire in Luzerne County

PITTSTON — Two people are left homeless and one pet has perished after flames tore through a double-block home Thursday afternoon in Pittston.

Crews were called to the home on Carroll Street around 1 p.m. Thursday. According to reports, one side of the home was currently vacant, while the other housed a mother and a son.

Flames gutted the home, leaving one pet cat dead in the wake of the fire.

The fire Chief tells Newswatch 16 that it appears careless smoking on the porch is what caused the fire in Luzerne County.