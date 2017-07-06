Two Left Homeless, Pet Cat Dead After Fire in Luzerne County

Posted 2:51 pm, July 6, 2017, by

PITTSTON — Two people are left homeless and one pet has perished after flames tore through a double-block home Thursday afternoon in Pittston.

Crews were called to the home on Carroll Street around 1 p.m. Thursday. According to reports, one side of the home was currently vacant, while the other housed a mother and a son.

Flames gutted the home, leaving one pet cat dead in the wake of the fire.

The fire Chief tells Newswatch 16 that it appears careless smoking on the porch is what caused the fire in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s