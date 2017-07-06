× Man Pleads Guilty to Causing Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — A driver has admitted to causing a wrong-way crash that killed five people in Lackawanna County.

Gennadiy Manannikov of Lake Ariel pleaded guilty to five counts of homicide by vehicle while D-U-I on Thursday.

Prosecutors say his blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit — and he had marijuana in his system — when he drove the wrong way on Interstate 81 last January. He then crashed into another car near the Clarks Summit exit, killing five people.

Manannikov faces 15 to 60 years in prison when he is sentenced in Lackawanna County.