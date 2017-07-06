× Man Facing Hundreds of Counts of Child Porn Charges in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP — One man in Northumberland County is being charged with hundreds of counts of charges related to the discovery of child pornography on his cellphone.

According to police, Nathan Kaseman, 42, of Northumberland was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly dropped his cellphone at work, allowing a coworker to discover it and find hundreds of images of suspected child pornography on it.

Point Township Police say that some of the children depicted on Kaseman’s phone were as young as two years old.