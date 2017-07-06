× Jury Set to Deliberate Fate of Inmate Convicted of Murder at Wayne County Correctional Facility

SCRANTON — The case of an inmate convicted of murdering a correctional officer is now on to a jury.

Back in 2013, Correctional Officer Eric Williams of Nanticoke died after he was kicked, stomped on, and stabbed more than 200 times by an inmate at the federal prison near Waymart.

That inmate, Jesse Con-Ui, was found guilty of murdering Williams last month. Now, a jury will decide if Con-Ui should get the death penalty.

During the first phase of the trial, it took jurors less than a half hour to convict Con-Ui of those criminal charges. The jurors are slated to begin deliberations on his penalty Monday in Federal Court in Scranton.