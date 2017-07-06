× Judge Grants Work Release to Former Penn State Officials

HARRISBURG — Two Penn State administrators are allowed to work while they’re locked up – but there’s no new trial for a third.

A judge granted work release to Tim Curley and Gary Schultz as long as the jobs they have, meet the requirements.

Curley and Schultz are both serving time after being found guilty of knowing about Jerry Sandusky’s sex abuse, but not going to the police.

The same judge denied Graham Spanier’s request for a new trial.

He’s serving a minimum of four months for the same charges.