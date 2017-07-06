Judge Grants Work Release to Former Penn State Officials

Posted 6:32 am, July 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:18AM, July 6, 2017

Tim Curley (left), Gary Schultz (right)

HARRISBURG — Two Penn State administrators are allowed to work while they’re locked up – but there’s no new trial for a third.

A judge granted work release to Tim Curley and Gary Schultz as long as the jobs they have, meet the requirements.

Curley and Schultz are both serving time after being found guilty of knowing about Jerry Sandusky’s sex abuse, but not going to the police.

The same judge denied Graham Spanier’s request for a new trial.

He’s serving a minimum of four months for the same charges.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s