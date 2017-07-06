Former Pizza Shop Manager Sentenced in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE -- The former manager of a popular pizza shop in Luzerne County was sentenced today after he pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching two female teenage employees.

Ireneo Panecatl of Hanover Township pleaded guilty in April to two counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors. He is now facing anywhere from 8 to 22 months behind bars.

This comes after he allegedly took a teenager into the back office of Antonio's Pizza in Edwardsville and inappropriately touched her. The victim told police that the victim then got a phone call from another teenage coworker, who said she was also sexually assaulted by Panecatl. Those two girls then went forward to police in Luzerne County.

 

