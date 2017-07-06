Candidate for Township Supervisor Facing Sex Assault Charges in the Poconos
BARRETT TOWNSHIP — Police in Monroe County have charged a Cresco man with numerous sexual assault charges after a report on the Fourth of July.
According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, they received a report of a 15-year-old girl being sexually assaulted by Jay Perrine, 27, of Cresco.
Perrine was on the ballot this past May as a candidate for a Barrett Township Supervisor spot.
Police say two separate incidents occurred with the minor at a cabin in the township.
He is now facing multiple charges related to that sex assault in Monroe County.
