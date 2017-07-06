× Bug Fest: A Celebration of Insects

A family-friendly educational event in the Poconos is one your kids might bug you to take them to this weekend!

It all surrounds “Bug Fest 2017” at Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center in the Bartonsville area.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked out this cool and crawly event on Thursday.

Among the activities on tap this Saturday: live critters, The Insect Olympics, Insect Fashion Show, and more!

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Bug Fest

WHERE: Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center in Bartonsville (click here for directions)

WHEN: Saturday, July 8

TIME: Because of limited parking, families are encouraged to attend either the morning session from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or the afternoon session from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

COST: $5.00 for children 12 or under. Parents are free. If kids dress as their favorite bug, they’ll receive a $1 discount on the admission fee.

For more details on Bug Fest, click here!