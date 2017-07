Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP -- There are early reports of a plane crash at an airport in Wayne County.

According to reports, a small plane crashed at Cherry Ridge Airport near Honesdale.

No word yet as to how many people were on board the plane or how it crashed, but the Wayne County Coroner does confirm that the crash is in fact deadly.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the way to that crash scene and will have the latest updates as they are made available.