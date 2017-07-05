Two Homes Destroyed, Woman Severely Burned in Dallas Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Two homes were engulfed in flames, and a woman was severely burned after getting trapped by fire in a home in Luzerne County.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the homes on Main Street in Dallas.

The fire broke out around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Crews say a woman was trapped on the second floor of the home on the left and was life flighted to Lehigh Valley with severe burns.

One neighbor says this blaze was described on social media as a wall of fire.

"Oh gosh yeah, there were flames all over the place, people with hoses, probably five or six fire departments, more sirens, a lot of fire," said Margaret Baney of Dallas.

Authorities say there were four people inside the house on the left and no one inside on the house on the right.

A fire marshal will look for the cause of this Fourth of July fire in Luzerne County.