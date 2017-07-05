This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Barn Owl Research

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to a barn in Northumberland County to do some barn owl research with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.  Plus we'll tell you how you can win one of two Parker crossbows from our friends at Drop Tine Archery.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

