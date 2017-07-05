SWB RailRiders Manager Al Pedrique

Posted 6:46 pm, July 5, 2017

50 roster moves over the two weeks included some major talent making their Major League Debut.  But, through it all the SWB RailRiders are winning, now a season high 20 games over five hundred ball.  Manager Al Pedrique talked about the promotions, and promise with more talent on the way from Trenton.

