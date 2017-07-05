SWB RailRiders Manager Al Pedrique

50 roster moves over the two weeks included some major talent making their Major League Debut. But, through it all the SWB RailRiders are winning, now a season high 20 games over five hundred ball. Manager Al Pedrique talked about the promotions, and promise with more talent on the way from Trenton.
