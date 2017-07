× Rest Areas on Interstate 80 in Clinton County Back Open

GREENE TOWNSHIP — There is some relief for drivers in Clinton County.

The restrooms are reopened Wednesday at the rest areas on I-80 east and west near mile marker 194 near Loganton.That’s just about at the Clinton County-Union County line.

The buildings were closed since Monday due to treatment system issues at the facilities in Clinton County.