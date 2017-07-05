× PA Turnpike Commission Offers Amnesty for Habitual Toll-Shirkers

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is offering amnesty to drivers who have unpaid tolls before the new law kicks in.

Officials with the Turnpike say more than 10,000 drivers have racked up 17 million dollars in unpaid tolls.

The law — which goes into effect August 1st — gives the state the authority to suspend the registration of state drivers who consistently blow through the EZ Pass lanes and never pay their tolls.

The Turnpike says if toll evaders pay up now, they can have all additional fees waived.