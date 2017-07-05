× Marijuana Dispensary Growing On Williamsport Community

WILLIAMSPORT — Last month, we learned which facilities will be able to dispense medical marijuana. One of those permits handed out was for a dispensary in Williamsport — but how does that community feel about it?

That permit was awarded to Keystone Center of Integrative Wellness, and based on their permit application the group that’s rooted in South-Central PA will begin renting out a building on West Fourth Street in the city as early as December.

That’s new to some businesses, who before today had no idea they would be getting a new neighbor.

Jim Guild has owned this television sales and service shop in Willamsport for nearly three decades. Next doors, sits the empty building that will soon house Keystone Center of Integrative Wellness.

“Would I just as soon it not be there, certainly…I would just as soon wish it not be there,” said Guild. “It’s not going to add anything to my business.”

Dispensaries have six months to become operational before they can sell medical marijuana in the forms of oils, creams, patches and pills — all by prescription only.

While Guild is concerned for his business, he also sees benefits in having access to medical marijuana here in Williamsport.

“It’s obviously working, you hear enough reports from people that are saying it’s working for their families, from their children, because medical marijuana from my understanding is different than recreational marijuana,” he added.

Others in the community agree, it could be a good thing.

“I think under the proper ordinances it can do people who are under a lot of pain some good,” said Richard Kirby of Williamsport.

“It might be nice to have just ways to keep everyone safe and not just keep your head in the sand and think, ‘Oh, if it’s illegal it’s not going to be an issue,'” added Gabrielle Guild of Williamsport.

Newswatch 16 reached out to the Keystone Center of Integrative Wellness and the owner of the building today — neither has gotten back to us yet.