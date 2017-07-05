Man Behind Bars After “Largest Drug Bust in Borough History” in Schuylkill County

Posted 3:16 pm, July 5, 2017, by , Updated at 03:14PM, July 5, 2017

COALDALE — One man is locked up for what police in one Schuylkill County community are calling the largest drug bust in the borough’s history.

Officers in Coaldale tell Newswatch 16 that they searched Jerry Breck’s home on Sixth Street on Monday and found quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

He is currently locked up in the Schuylkill County Prison.

