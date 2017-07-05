× Knoebels Prepares to Welcome New Ride to the Park

RALPHO TOWNSHIP — If you’re planning a trip to Knoebels Amusement Resort in the next few weeks, you are in luck! You’ll probably be one of the first few riders to try out the latest addition to the park — “Over The Top.”

The bright orange and blue ride swinging at Knoebels is not a familiar sight for those who frequent the park near Elysburg. Many parkgoers stopped to investigate, and check out the new addition for themselves.

The ride? It’s called “Over The Top,” and it isn’t quite open yet — but Knoebels employees told Newswatch 16 that the goal is to have it open by this weekend. For now, the employees are the only ones allowed on it — but regardless, the parkgoers are excited.

“It looks pretty neat, just the concept of staying in the stand up position the whole way around,” said Jesse Lichtenwalner of Allentown. “I figure it gives you a good sensation in your stomach as it makes its turns.”

“How you’re flying over the top and you can see over most stuff, that’s pretty cool,” added Claire Sellers of McClure.

For Knoebels die-hards, seeing the new ride may bring back a bit of déjà vu — it is similar to an old ride that used to be at the park, called “Flying Cages.”

“With that ride, the person would have to rock back and forth until the cage finally went over the top,” said Stacy Ososkie. “With this one, the ride does all the work for you. It’s very unique in that you stand while riding. You feel weightlessness when you go over the top.”

On the topic of new things, Knoebels also is welcoming the addition of a new food stand featuring food on a stick like chocolate covered bacon, and a pork chop with mashed potatoes. It’s called “Backyard Barbecue” — and employees say that park-goers have been gobbling up the corn on the cob and bacon so far.

“It’s a grab and go kind of food,” added Ososkie. “You pick it up and walk around the park, continue to walk around with your family.”

As for “Over The Top,” employees at Knoebels hope to open the ride to the public by Friday or Saturday.