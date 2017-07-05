Hunting Changes Could Include Electronics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- Electronic waterfowl decoys, electronic heated scents or lure dispensers and electronic devices that mask human scent could soon all be legal for hunters to use in Pennsylvania.

The State Game Commission recently gave preliminary approval to a measure that would legalize the devices.

"There is going to be change all the time. Most of the change is for the better. Some things are always going to be controversial and dealt with on an issue to issue basis. However, with these new decoys, I don't see a big issue with them," said Jerry Dunkleberger, Dunkleberger's owner.

We asked some hunters picking up their licenses at Dunkleberger's on Main Street in Stroudsburg what they thought of the possibility.

"If it helps, I don't see nothing wrong with it. You have to keep up with the times and everything in this area," said Alonzo Griffin, Henryville.

"I think there's an advantage to that and I don't think it's fair. If you want to shoot a deer, go out and shoot a deer. I don't believe in baiting or scenting or anything like that. Just go out and hunt," said John McConnell, Stroudsburg.

But there is one change already in place for this year.

Now when people go for their hunting licenses, instead of getting a safety book, you get this packet. If you want the safety book, you can buy it in store and have it delivered to your house or order it online but it will cost you six dollars.

"It was always free so. Well. WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO? You're going to pay if you want it," said McConnell.

"Anything for the buck with the state. That is just the way it is," said Griffin.

A SECOND VOTE WILL BE NEEDED IN SEPTEMBER TO MAKE THE ELECTRONIC DEVICES LEGAL WHEN HUNTING SEASONS BEGIN THIS FALL.