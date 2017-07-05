Goat Yoga Craze Hits the Wyoming Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- If you're going to try this kind of yoga, you're "goat"-ing to have a great time.

At least, that's what Zen Barre owner Jonelle Dickson promises, after her studio became the latest to participate in the trend sweeping across the nation -- goat yoga!

Yes, you heard that right -- it is being called the newest trend in fitness, and it involves the cuddly barnyard creatures up close and personal.

It hit our area earlier Wednesday evening, at Zen Barre yoga studio in Dallas. Dickson's studio hosted its first ever goat yoga class and it quickly sold out -- a second scheduled class also sold out.

Folks in Luzerne County were thrilled to be able to find their zen -- all with the help of some baby goats.

To find out what all the buzz is about, Newswatch 16 decided to pay a visit and ask the professionals. Jonelle Dickson joined us live to explain the new craze.